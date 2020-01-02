MELBOURNE (CBSMiami/AP) – A white nationalist from the Orlando area who ran for the U.S. Senate has been arrested on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Augustus Sol Invictus, 36, was arrested Monday at a mall by Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant issued out of South Carolina, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Jail records described him as an “out of state fugitive.”

The Herald noted that news of the arrest was first reported on Twitter by the journalist Nick Martin, who focuses on covering “hate and extremism” in the U.S.

Invictus has called for violent uprisings. During his 2016 Senate bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, he got widespread attention for claiming that he killed a goat and drank its blood as part of a pagan ritual. He failed, however, to win the nomination from Florida’s Libertarian Party to challenge Rubio.

In 2017, Invictus was a featured speaker during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

White nationalist Richard Spencer, who organized the deadly Charlottesville rally that refocused attention on the country’s frayed race relations, had credited Invictus with drafting the core tenets behind the rally.

Jail records show that Invictus is being held without bond and is to appear before a judge on January 15th.

