Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After ringing in the new year, a lot of places won’t be open on the first day of 2020.
Here’s a quick look at what is open and what’s closed on New Year’s Day.
Federal offices: Closed.
State offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade County and Broward County offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.
Public schools: Closed.
Post offices: Closed.
Stock markets: Closed.
Banks: Most are closed.
Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.
Broward libraries: Closed.
Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.
Miami-Dade & Broward Transit: Weekend schedule.
Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule. All disposal facilities, including Trash and Recycling Centers, are open.
Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with their municipality for schedule.
Most stores and malls will be open but they may have special holiday hours.
You must log in to post a comment.