MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tens of thousands of revelers packed downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park on Tuesday night to ring-in 2020.

The expected 100,000 in attendance left quite a mess, as crews began to clean up the mounds of trash left behind.

Cleaning crews used leaf blowers, as city sanitation began clearing debris by 6 a.m.

“It’s chaos. It’s chaos, yes trash everywhere.”

Maria Testa with a bird’s eye view watched it all unfold from her balcony apartment. She had high marks for the party. Not so much for the aftermath.

“It was really crowded but it was good. It was nice. The fireworks were awesome”

“I think that Bayfront Park is a little small for this type of event. I don’t know why they keep doing it here.”

“It’s just huge.”

Joe Crosby and his wife Lilliana visiting from Ocala were blown away, but in a good way.

“The fireworks were amazing. The entire bay just lit up.”

As far as the trash left behind, “Actually it’s a lot cleaner than I expected.”

January 1, is another all-day event, as crews break down the stages, section by section until it’s gone.

And then they’ll do it all over again next year

Bayfront Park has transformed into party central to welcome in the new year.

Musical acts, food with a local flavor and, of course, bubbly flowing well before Pitbull took over with his New Year’s Eve concert.

Partygoers turned it into an all-day event.

“Oh, it’s just something to do during the day,” said one event-goer. “Enjoy and see how everything was going out here. Go to Bayside, walk here, listen to some music, eat something.”

Revelers were treated to fireworks and the traditional 400-foot climb of the “Big Orange” to the top of Hotel Intercontinental at midnight.