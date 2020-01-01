



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified the four people injured when their boat crashed into a jetty near Port Everglades on New Year’s Eve.

According to the FWC, Daniel Towriss was the driver of the 42-foot vessel. His passengers were Lauren Silagy, Jarret Silagy and Cassidy Rudman.

Officials said Towriss was trying to enter the Port Everglades inlet when the boat struck the jetty.

When first responders arrived, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Kyle Vanbuskirk said they found a woman had been ejected from the boat after the crash.

“She landed on the rocks,” Vanbuskirk said. “She landed about a foot and a half outside the water on the rocks, semi-conscious.”

An FWC report is now revealing that a second person was also ejected as a result of the crash.

However, the report does not state who of the four were sent flying from the boat.

WATCH: BOAT RAN INTO JETTY

The FWC said three of the occupants were taken to a local hospital, with one of them a suffering from a serious bodily injury.

All are expected to survive, which first responders said is a miracle.

“They were very fortunate,” Vanbuskirk said. “Usually in these types of incidents, we’ve found in the past, specifically at a high rate of speed or any type of sudden stop into a jetty on the water, it adds a lot of complexity to the issue and there’s usually a possibility of a loss of life.”

The cause of the accident is still not known.