MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The new year starts on a somber note for some local families as they pause to remember the children they lost to gun violence.

On the first of every January, the group “Florida Parents of Murdered Children” holds an event to look back before moving ahead.

At Wednesday’s event, photos flashed across a projector screen showing the dozens killed by gun violence.

Some by accident.

Romania Dukes’ son, De’Michael, was hit by a stray bullet as he was sitting outside on a sunny day in July of 2014.

“Some young guy had beef with someone else and just randomly started shooting,” Dukes explained. “When that happened, my son and daughter got up to run and that first-rate bullet caught him in the chest.”

Others were targeted.

“Today is day 564 the person that shot my son is still out here on the street somewhere,” one parent said.

But all their loved ones have hope this Wednesday night. It’s a new year and they’re trying to let go of the same pain.

Some brave enough to share their stories.

“I had him July 2, 1996, and I gave him back to God, July 2, 2018.”

Their stories brought those in the crowd, who know the pain all too well, to tears.

Elected officials showed up for support.

They’ve seen violence go up, and the guns not going down.

“It’s on all of us and it’s on the community is this is what this represents here today,” said Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava.

As the night came to a close, they called out the names of those who’ve died and lit candles in their memory.

The music played on as did their images across the screen.

The moral of this night: If you see something, say something.

You can always anonymously call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.