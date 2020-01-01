MIAMI (CBSMiami) – So, who was the first baby born in South Florida in 2020?
In Broward, there was a lot of great unexpected joy for a number of parents whose babies came a little early, including the baby that was born at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines.
Her name is Leila. She was born at 12:19 a.m. She was 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
It’s been a whirlwind year for Leila’s parents. They got married in 2019 and found they were expecting. The mom, Sara, went into labor just a little after midnight and the baby was born pretty quickly.
“We were excited the whole time that we were going to have our first child when we first found out. But as soon as I was feeling the pain, I just wanted to finish with everything. I wanted her out.”
She says every year won’t be hard to forget her birthday. January 1st she plans to have a happy new year with a happy birthday.
There were other babies born and we’ll take a look at all the babies beginning at 5 p.m. on CBS 4.
