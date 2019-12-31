



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the year coming to a close in South Florida, there is never a lack of options for things to do.

Miami is known as one of the biggest party cities in the world and it never fails to impress crowds in search of some groove and entertainment.

Whether you’d rather be by the beach on Ocean Drive or A1A, at some trendy spot in Midtown or enjoying a family event at a public park, there is enough diversity throughout your options.

Here are just a few things going on in Miami for New Year’s Eve.

Bayfront Park – Biscayne Boulevard is a must-attend spot in South Florida. Add a free popular event and the fun multiplies. A New Year’s event is at Bayfront Park at 8 p.m.

Locals and tourists alike love to see Miami’s Big Orange “Mr. Neon” rise to the top of the InterContinental Hotel as the clock strikes midnight while fireworks go off over Biscayne Bay.

This year’s launch party will be at Bayside Marketplace instead of right outside the hotel.

Taking the stage once more is Miami’s own Pitbull who will perform his New Year Revolution concert at Bayfront Park.

Similar to last year, a crowd of more than 100,000 are expected to enjoy the annual fireworks, music, and food.

Those in attendance will also get the chance to take part in the Dance Party with “Funky Frank”.

Many who come out every year say feeding a crowd this big is a massive undertaking.

It really doesn’t scream Miami more than this.

Based on traffic volume entering the Downtown area from Brickell Avenue, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Brickell Avenue at SE 7th and SE 5th Streets will be re-routed Westbound in preparation for temporary road closures and Biscayne Blvd at NE 6th Street will also be re-routed Westbound in preparation for temporary road closures.

Miami police say a temporary traffic shut-down at Biscayne Blvd Southbound at NE 5th Street and NE 2nd Avenue Eastbound will be implemented.

Since public safety is important for an event like this, the Miami police will be out in force, along with some help.

The Wharf Miami – Make sure to bring your appetite! If you’re thinking about attending this all-inclusive party on the Miami River, you better get your tickets immediately. Limited general admission and table packages remain.

Food options will include goodies from CRACKED by Chef Adrianne, Spris Artisan Pizza, MOJO Donuts, La Santa Taqueria, OG Ceviche & Seafood Shack, & Hershey’s Ice-Cream.

There will also be live music and a fireworks show at midnight. This event’s age policy is strictly for those 21 and older.

W Miami Rooftop – Panoramic views of Miami’s beautiful skyline and flowing premium cocktails are a few of the perks for those who spend their New Year’s Eve at the W Miami in Brickell.

Bringing some of New York City’s Times Square experience to South Florida, the W has planned an evening of special performances and fun surprises taking place 50 floors up. This is another 21+ party.

CityPlace Doral – Family-friendly fun is offered at CityPlace Doral. Dinner, live music, entertainment, and fireworks will be provided starting at 8:30 p.m. There is a multitude of restaurants depending on what your family is craving, with many offering their own New Year’s Eve specials and events.

Live performances from Latin fusion band Tairon Aguilera will be held on the Plaza and a large video display board will help everyone countdown to midnight.