



One day after Chad O’Shea was let go, the Miami Dolphins have reportedly found their new offensive coordinator. According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe , the team has coaxed 67-year-old Chan Gailey out of retirement to take over the reins of the offense for the 2020 season.

Gailey, who last served as a coordinator for the New York Jets in 2016, is expected to bring more of a spread style to the team. He has a connection with starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, having served as offensive coordinator during Fitzpatrick’s stint with the Jets (2015-16) and as his head coach with the Buffalo Bills (2010-2012). With Fitzpatrick under contract for the 2020 season, the familiarity with Gailey’s offense could help improve a unit that ranked among the bottom feeders of the league this season.

In Gailey’s last season with the Jets, the team ranked 26th in total yards and 30th in points, but they were solid running the football at 12th in yards and 14th in yards per attempt. Fitzpatrick struggled in that season throwing 17 interceptions against 12 touchdowns. The year before, Fitzpatrick posted one of the best seasons of his career, throwing for 3,905 yards with 31 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as he led the Jets to a 10-6 record.

Gailey has been an offensive coordinator at five different stops, including a previous stint with the Dolphins is 2000-01. His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at the University of Florida in 1974-75 before working his way up to the NFL as offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in 1989-90. Since then, he has bounced back and forth between the NFL and college with a six-year stint as the head coach of the Georgia Yellow Jackets (2002-2007).

The team has not given an update on the status of assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell who was forced to step away from the team in July due to medical reasons. The organization now begins its preparation for April’s draft where they will hold the 5th and 18th overall picks in the first round. The team also has a third first round pick that will land anywhere between 21st and 32nd depending on the Houston Texans’ performance in the playoffs.