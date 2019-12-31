FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Crews are working to repair two new sewer line breaks in Fort Lauderdale.

On Monday, a 12-inch sewer main on NE 36th Street east of Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge Country Club Estates sprang a leak. Pump stations that service the line were shut off so that the flow through it would stop and the damaged area of pipe could be isolated.

Tanker trucks serviced the pump station during the overnight hours and repair work began in the morning.

The second new leak occurred in a 16-inch sewer main on NE 5th Street in the vicinity of NE 16th Avenue in the Victoria Park neighborhood. This is the same 16-inch pipe that broke last Friday. The current break is located in a section to the east of the earlier break.

Pump stations servicing the line were shut off and the flow out of the pipe onto the street stopped. Vacuum and tanker trucks are removing water from the street. Once the water is removed, crews will begin digging around the break area to expose the pipe and assess the extent of the damage.

As for the earlier breaks, there is some good news.

Backfilling work has been completed around the new section of 54-inch pipe that was installed on SE 10 Street along the north side of Virginia Young Park.

Crews area still cleaning and pressure washing streets, sidewalks, and driveways in the affected area. Stormwater staff conducted maintenance activities on catch basins, tidal valves, and storm drains in the affected area. Virginia Young Park remains closed while repair activities are taking place.

Meanwhile, the valve device around the submerged 48-inch pipe in the Himmarshee Canal was checked on Monday and it was functioning properly.

The Himmarshee Canal from S. Federal Highway to the New River remains under a precautionary advisory for recreational water-related activities. Swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing, or engaging in any water-related activities within the precautionary advisory area should be avoided.