MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 67-year-old Carlos Closas who suffers from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
Closas went missing at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday from the 3400 block of SW 23rd Terrace.
The 67-year-old was last seen wearing a gray jacket and dark colored pants.
He stand 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.
