MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A word of warning from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue if you plan on setting off fireworks to ring in 2020.

First, above all else, use caution when handling them. They say even sparklers can be dangerous and can burn through clothes, metal or glass.

The best thing, they say, is to leave it to the pros.

“If you want to see fireworks we recommend you go to a public show and leave the fireworks to the experts. Never use illegal fireworks, anything that propels itself through the air or explodes is illegal. Use fireworks outdoors only, away from houses, vehicles, trees, or any other flammable object,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez.

If you plan on setting off fireworks, make sure to buy them from legal vendors. Closely supervise everyone coming into contact with fireworks or sparklers. Always have a bucket of water nearby if lighting fireworks or sparklers.

Finally, don’t try to re-light a firework or sparkler that fizzes out.