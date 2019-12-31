BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A 14-year-old who posted a threat on Instagram to commit a mass shooting at a Publix in Boynton Beach has been arrested.
Publix contacted the police on December 30th after an Instagram user with the name “magical_penguin_memes” posted on the company’s Instagram page, “I’m gonna commit a mass shooting at the public (sic) in Boynton Beach Florida.”
“Public” was a reference to Publix.
Police reviewed the account, and the phone number associated with it, and a record check revealed a possible address for the account holder. Police went to the address and found the teen suspect home alone. He agreed to go to police headquarters for questioning.
According to police, the teen admitted to making the post and said it was a joke. He was subsequently arrested and charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
Threatening to commit a mass shooting, whether it be on social media or through any form of communication, is not a joke.
All parents are urged to have conversations with their children about the severity of this.
You must log in to post a comment.