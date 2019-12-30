



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Riding Tri-Rail is about to get more expensive.

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority announced a fare increase starting the 1st of January.

The agency says it is the first increase in 10 ½ years.

“Our service remains a great value for those who commute regularly and for anyone who travels to and from the area’s three major airports”, said Steven L. Abrams, executive director of SFRTA/Tri-Rail.

“We will continue to deliver an on-time and reliable service every day of the year. We value our riders and we’re working hard for them.”

Agency officials say the amount of fare increase will vary based on the length of one’s trip along the 73.4-mile corridor.

A full-price monthly pass will go from $100 to $110.

Passengers with the Employer Discount Program will continue to enjoy reduced fares of 15% off monthly passes, at a cost of $93.50 for unlimited use in a month.

Half-price discounts are still in effect for children ages 5-12, students, seniors age 65 and older, and persons with disabilities.

SFRTA officials say fare increase takes into account 10 years of system improvements, added amenities and expanded train service.

They also mentioned rail car maintenance, fuel, train operations, ticketing systems, and technology improvements for the rate increase.

Click here to see a list of rate increases.

If you have a question about the rate increase, you can call 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7245).