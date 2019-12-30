MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in Broward County.

Troopers said it happened at around 4:40 p.m. on the Interstate 95 southbound exit ramp towards Hallandale Beach.

FHP said a responding trooper made contact with the victims, who said they were in a silver Nissan Altima.

The victim, told FHP, she was traveling with a man and a baby and that they were approached by a suspect traveling in an older model Nissan.

The woman told troopers that the man exited the vehicle and began shooting at them.

The woman’s companion was shot once and was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).