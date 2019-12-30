ISLAMORADA (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A rehabilitated juvenile green sea turtle was released late Sunday afternoon above a coral reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
“Allie” was rescued May 20th by the crew from Keys Dives, an Islamorada-based dive charter operator. The turtle was covered in cauliflower-like Fibropapilloma tumors, including several that restricted the young reptile’s vision. The tumors are believed to be caused by a herpes-like virus that affects sea turtles around the world.
The 40-pound turtle’s treatment at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital included several tumor removal surgeries, one with a veterinary ophthalmologist. “Allie” was also treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics, vitamins, fluids treatment and a diet of greens and seafood.
Key Dives’ crew followed Allie’s recovery and started a GoFundMe page to help with the conservation of sea turtles.
The Turtle Hospital opened its doors in 1986 and has rehabilitated and released more than 3,000 turtles.
