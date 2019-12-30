



MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2107 N.W. Second Ave., Miami, the fresh arrival is called OMAKAI sushi.

It’s a collaboration between two brothers, Diego and Pedro Quijada and friend Nicolas Sayavedra, OMAKAI Sushi serves up chef-selected appetizers, warm rice topped nigiri and hand rolls at different price points notes the business’s website. Some Yelpers have already compared the high-quality fish at OMAKAI to spots like Los Angeles’ Sugarfish.

On the menu, expect to see items like fresh hamachi, sake flights, albacore, bluefin tuna, and yellowtail rolls and salted caramel and passion fruit mochi.

OMAKAI sushi has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Carla B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 17, wrote, “Dined here on the second night open so things were a little hectic, as one can expect with a restaurant opening. We ordered the omakase deluxe and then I added a ton of nigiri on top of that.”

Yelper Giulia R. wrote, “All the fish is of incredible quality and the service has been outstanding! It opened less than a month ago and I’ve already been three times. I definitely recommend!”

Head on over to check it out: OMAKAI sushi is open from noon–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, noon–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Thursday, noon–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–11:30 p.m. on Friday, noon–11:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon–10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

