MARGATE (CBSMiami) – The Margate Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Penelope Elgueta.
She was last seen in the parking lot of the Pollo Tropical restaurant located at 5425 West Atlantic Boulevard at around 3 a.m.
The teen is around 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs around 105 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Elgueta, who was reported missing by her boyfriend, was last seen wearing a grey sweater and black pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.
