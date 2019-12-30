  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Margate Police, Miami News, MIssing Teen

MARGATE (CBSMiami) – The Margate Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Penelope Elgueta.

She was last seen in the parking lot of the Pollo Tropical restaurant located at 5425 West Atlantic Boulevard at around 3 a.m.

The teen is around 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs around 105 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Elgueta, who was reported missing by her boyfriend, was last seen wearing a grey sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

Comments