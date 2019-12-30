MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several children pulled from a smoke-filled Miami home and taken to the hospital have succumbed to their injuries.

A fire erupted in the home at 3621 NW 18th Terrace just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Four children, ages one through 12, were rescued from the flames and smoke, according to Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll.

All four were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Two adult women, who were also at the home, were taken to the hospital as well.

Three of the four children died at the hospital, according to Miami police officer Michael Vega. He did not give the ages of the children who died.

Police have not said how the women are related to the children.

Melanie Briceño and her mother live doors away and heard screams coming from the burning home.

“I was just praying. It was devastating. The 12-year-old goes to school on the bus with my daughter. It’s devastating,” said Briceño.

One neighbor tried in vain to find the children through the dense smoke.

Others started smashing windows to free them.

“We tried to see if we could pull them through the window, but we couldn’t. Fire rescue arrived and we let them do their job,” said one neighbor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.