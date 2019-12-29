Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a northwest Miami-Dade double shooting that left one dead Sunday morning.
According to Miami-Dade police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a business at 12227 NW 27th Avenue.
Responding officers said they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed one of the men to Ryder Trauma in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
The second victim was taken to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.
The department’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
If you have any information that can help detectives, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
