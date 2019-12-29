MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A young boy is back with his parents after getting out of his apartment in North Miami and wandering the street as cars raced by in the rain.

As CBS4’s Frances Wang learned, Good Samaritans likely saved his life.

“I was driving to go pick up my niece,” said Wendy Cartwright. “I should’ve left half an hour long ago… God puts you in places for a reason.”

Cartwright spotted the boy as she came to a light.

“I slowed down a bit and then a kid ran right in front of my car,” she explained. “So scared, shaking, picked him up gave him a hug.”

People from other cars nearby also stopped to help. They called police and waited with the young boy until help arrived.

“I thank God he’s OK – that he’s still walking, running and breathing,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright still can’t believe what happened. She hasn’t fully processed that she might have saved a child’s life.

“I’m just shaking right now,” she said. “I’m really shaking right now.”

But she’s just glad she was in the right place at the right time.

“I’m happy that God put me here for a reason to be able to assist this child,” she said.

The child is back with his parents Sunday morning.

No word on how he got out or if the parents will face any charges.