TAMPA (CBSMiami) – Christmas is a time for wishes to come true, so a community came together to make one Vietnam veteran’s last wish come true for the holidays.
Albert Septien, 76, was diagnosed with stage four melanoma this year. Septien believes it was caused by exposure to Agent Orange while he recovered bodies during the Tet Offensive in 1968. Doctors told him in November that the cancer had grown and this would likely be his last Christmas.
Septien’s cousin Joe Maestre said when he asked him wanted he wanted for Christmas, Septien replied that he wanted to make a snow angel in Florida.
So his family enlisted the help of the community and made his wish come true.
“When I laid down in that snow, it felt really good,” said Septien.
Crews spent hours early Christmas morning creating the snow in front of Septien’s home from eight bags of ice. Everyone said it was worth their time to see Albert so happy.
