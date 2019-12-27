MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami Hurricanes have fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos after only one season with the football team.

The Hurricanes announced the decision with a one-sentence statement: “The University of Miami football program announced Friday that Dan Enos has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.”

The move comes one day after the Hurricanes were shut out 14-0 by Louisiana Tech in the Walk On’s Independence Bowl.

Enos, 51, served time as an offensive assistant at Alabama during the 2018-2019 season. He was the head coach at Central Michigan from 2010 to 2014 before spending the next three seasons as Arkansas’ offensive coordinator.

Finishing with a 6-7 record, Miami was 129th out of 130 teams nationally in third-down conversion success this year, only converting 27.2 percent of those plays. They also were below average in many other offensive categories.

The Hurricanes ranked 89th nationally in scoring offense, 99th in total offense, 122nd in rushing offense and 122nd in red-zone offense.

The team used its three quarterbacks Jarren Williams, N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell in the 14-0 bowl loss, but only managed 227 yards of total offense.

The team’s loss Thursday night marked the first shutout loss in Independence Bowl history.

