MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Heat player got the surprise of a lifetime Friday evening.
Heat forward Chris Silva left his home country of Gabon in Africa in 2012 and since then had only seen his mom only once.
On Friday night, Chris’s mom, Carine surprised his son to tears just hours before tipoff, in front of his coach and teammates.
It was a reunion three years in the making and a moving one for mom, son, and Heat players.
The commissioner’s office and ‘NBA Africa’ helped reunite mother and son.
Carine even watched her son’s team beat the Indiana Pacers by score of 113-112.
