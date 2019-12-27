MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a northwest Miami-Dade man was found stabbed to death inside his home.

It happened Thursday in the 7900 block of NW 1st Place.

The man’s son went to his father’s home around 6 p.m. and discovered his body.

Neighbors were shocked.

“I grew up in this neighborhood and I’ve never experienced anything bad like that, I mean, I live around here, my childhood was in this neighborhood, and I’ve never experienced anything horrifying like this,” said Nettgy Jean Pierre.

As for the man, she said she didn’t know him well.

“Actually, they just moved in and little did I know he was about to be gone,” she said.

Jean Pierre said she feels bad for the man’s family, especially his son.

“Imagine coming into the home and finding your father just lying there, that’s traumatizing, that’s going to leave a lot of scars,” she added.

Miami-Dade police said their preliminary investigation did not reveal any signs of forced entry into the home. They have also not released the man’s name.

The son reported that a couple of personal items were missing.