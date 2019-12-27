



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This Friday, we’re meeting United States Navy World War II Veteran Nathan Levine.

Nathan Levine served as an electronic technician mate aboard the USS Moore to escort commercial ships to England. He was then deployed to the Philippines on the USS O’Reilly in support of the Invasion of Japan.

“Of course Truman authorized two A-bombs – at that point the war ended and I was able to get back to my wife and first baby. We just did what we had to do and at wartime. Everyone wanted to do their best. I feel proud and when people see me with the cap they look at it and acknowledge it and say ‘thank you,’” said Levine.

Levine was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game.

Unfortunately, he was not feeling well and was not able to attend, but his granddaughter and great grandson were there on his behalf. They walked onto the ice for the honor.

In the stands were more of his great grandchildren, waving at the fan filled arena as they took to their feet to honor their grandpa and our hero.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you United States Navy World War II Veteran Electronic Technician Mate 1st Class Nathan Levine for your service and dedication to our country.