MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are investigating a fatal crash involving a scooter and a Broward County bus on Friday evening.
Authorities said the driver of the scooter has died.
Chopper 4 was over the scene of the accident in the 1600 block of North Ocean Drive.
Chopper images showed several emergency vehicles at the scene.
The identity of the dead person has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
Traffic in the area is being diverted.
