MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and a South Florida icon is getting ready to help ring in 2020.
On Friday, the “Big Orange” will be installed alongside the Hotel Intercontinental.
The 30-foot tall Big Orange will begin its ascent of the hotel’s 400-foot wall on New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. It will reach the top at the stroke of midnight to mark the start of 2020.
Across the street at Bayfront Park, there will be a huge party complete with live music and entertainment to help an expected crowd of about 150,000 ring in the new year. Admission is free.
While nothing compares to spending New Year’s Eve in Times Square, the New Year’s Eve celebration at Bayfront Park can claim better weather, more comfort and also a bayside fireworks show.
This will be the 34th year of raising the Big Orange since Mr. Neon designed and built it.
You must log in to post a comment.