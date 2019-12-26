



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From MMA fighter Conor McGregor being arrested to Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffering a career-ending injury, the world of South Florida sports was full of memorable moments in 2019.

Here are the top 10 local sports stories you clicked on the most this year:

10: Heat Trade Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington To Phoenix In Exchange For Veteran Ryan Anderson

At the time, the Heat were making a trade to relieve a logjam in its rotation. The team also saved around $8 million in luxury tax.

9: Miami Dolphins DE Kendrick Norton Seriously Injured In Early Morning Crash

This is the first of several Norton stories on the list.

On the night of the crash, Norton’s black 2017 Ford F150 rolled over onto its roof after colliding with a concrete barrier.

Video of Norton arriving at the hospital showed he had a severe arm injury, which his agent later confirmed had to be amputated.

8: MMA Fighter Conor McGregor Arrested For Stomping On Phone Of Fan Taking His Picture

Miami Beach PD said it happened just outside the Fontainebleau Hotel.

McGregor was charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief.

7: Kendrick Norton Thanks God, Hospital, & Miami Dolphins After Being Released From Hospital

Norton was released from the hospital exactly two weeks after being rushed into emergency surgery.

“I just want to give a big thank you to God and the Jackson Medical Center. They did a great job taking care of me while I was in here. The Dolphins family has been a lot of help. I really do have to thank them and everyone and the head coaching staff.”

In the two weeks he was there, Norton had six surgeries for his numerous injuries.

6: Dolphins Waive Kendrick Norton, Will Pay Him Full 2019 Salary Despite Career-Ending Injury

Officially, Norton was waived with a non-football injury designation. This allowed the team to completely compensate him based off his contract.

5: Florida High School Coach Facing 6-Week Suspension For Helping Student-Athlete With ‘No Place To Go’

Plant City High School head coach Robert Weiner faced a six-week suspension for helping a student-athlete who needed a place to stay.

“My only thought was at that time was let’s find a place for this kid and let’s get him in a safe and healthy environment.”

4: Jarren Williams Named University of Miami Starting Quarterback

Williams earned the starting nod over redshirt sophomores N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell. But like story No. 3, the Canes flip-flopped at quarterback nearly all season.

3: Boomer Esiason: ‘If You’re The Dolphins, Why Are You Playing Ryan Fitzpatrick? Should Be Playing Josh Rosen’

At first, head coach Brian Flores gave the nod to the veteran QB. But after just two games, Fitzpatrick was yanked for Rosen. The Rosen experiment lasted a short three games, with Flores handing the reins back to Fitzpatrick.

2: Exclusive: Injured Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton Speaks For First Time; “I Am Alive And I Am Grateful”

In an exclusive interview with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, the 22-year-old Norton said he realized his dream of playing professional football was over but he was trying to make the most of his life.

“I am staying strong because all of the support from all of the fans, all of the teams, my family and everyone. That is what is pushing me, my faith and the support from my family, my grandparents, my sports agent. Everyone is going above and beyond with nothing in return. Just to see people who have been supporting me is just great.”

1: CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Finalists Named

The inaugural CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy was a smashing success!

We definitely owe you, the viewers, a round of applause for being so engaged in the process.

That’s why it’s no surprise the best performing local sports story of the year was about you voting for the best South Florida high school football player.