MIAMI (CBSMiami) – During the holidays, animal shelters are often overrun with people who think a new dog or cat would make the perfect gift. But unlike taking back a sweater that didn’t fit, an animal is much harder to return.

At the Broward Humane Society, they know all too well about people who experience buyer’s remorse after the holiday.

“Unfortunately, some animals come to the shelter because people don’t realize the time it takes to take care of a pet,” said Cherie Wachter with the Humane Society of Broward County. “It is a commitment.”

That’s something Lawrence Alequin considered before coming in. While he’s wanted a dog for some time now, he also wanted to be certain he was ready.

“I like doing impulse things, but I wanted to make sure I had a plan first,” he said. “So I waited a while and I figured this was the best time.”

The holidays are actually a really good time to adopt because new owners have some extra time off to bond with his new four-legged friend.

The folks here at the humane society say some other things to consider before getting a new dog or cat include:

Does your landlord allow pets?

Is anyone in your household afraid of animals or allergic to them?

Who will be caring for that pet?

Are there other pets in the home that will get along with a new cat or dog?

That last question was one the Marish family had to consider before adopting 7-month-old Rosy. They brought in their older dog, Apollo, for a meet and greet, which went well.

And while everyone thinks about the magical moments with a new pet, they can be hard work and they will be expensive.

That’s why you should factor in adoption fees, food, grooming, training, pet supplies, licensing and veterinary care before adding to your family.

And, of course, anyone who has pets knows they are the gift that keeps on giving. In fact, for an average of 14 to 16 years.

So if you’re really ready to commit to them, you’re guaranteed to receive a lot of love in return.