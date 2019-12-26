MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is over so now it’s time for the holiday returns.

Stores will welcome shoppers back looking to return those gifts that don’t suit, fit, or they simply don’t like.

According to a consumer survey conducted by Oracle, this year 77 percent of people plan to return some of their holiday gifts. Nearly 20 percent say they expect to return more than half of the gifts they receive.

Every store has its own policy on returns. If you plan to return a gift, check out their policy before you head out.

“Sometimes during the holidays there is not the same return policy as there is year-round,” said Kelsey Coleman with the Better Business Bureau. “Is there a restocking fee if they do accept a refund.”

Consumer Reports suggests three tips if you do plan to return and item.

First, don’t open the box. Keep the original packaging or else retailers may charge you a restocking fee.

Keep the receipts. Having one will ensure you get a full refund, otherwise, you’ll likely get store credit.

Finally, bring your ID. Some stores use computerized return systems that detect abuse and you may be required to show identification.

UPS says returns by mail this year are expected to peak January 2nd, with nearly two million gifts being sent back.