MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A reported machete attack in the Florida Keys Christmas morning left several people injured and two others behind bars.

According to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald, German Rivera Hernandez and Jonathan Rivera Enriquez were part of a group that went to a home on Burton Drive in Tavernier just before 4 a.m. One of the men was armed with a machete, the other with a broken bottle.

A fight ensured and four people were hurt. A man and a woman were brought to Kendall Regional Medical Center with critical injuries including a cut to the woman’s neck. The other two were treated at a hospital in the Keys for minor injuries.

Both Hernandez and Enriquez have been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault or battery.

