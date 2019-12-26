



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested the man they said attacked a postal worker on Christmas Eve in northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured the entire attack, which police said was perpetrated by 45-year-old Sosthene Louis.

In the video, you see the worker get back to her truck just before a man jumps through the door.

You can see the victim trying to push her attacker away before closing the door of her truck.

The video shows the man then jump on the hood of the truck before getting off and walking away.

Police said he eventually came back to the same spot and that’s when Louis was arrested.

Louis faced a judge Christmas morning. He was held with no bond and was ordered to stay away from the victim.

Louis faces several charges, including burglary with assault.