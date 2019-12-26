MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Drivers are being urged to avoid the area around Sw 27th Avenue and US1 due to a water line break.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted a hole in the asphalt with gushing water running underneath it.
ADVISORY: Investigators are on scene in the area of 27th Avenue between 27 Terrace near US1 due to a water main break. Please avoid this area as proper authorities investigate. pic.twitter.com/6CAIUZ5lgc
— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 26, 2019
The hole is in the northbound lanes of SW 27 Avenue right before US1. The break and road collapse happened around 12:45 p.m.
City crews were able to stop the water from flowing around 2 p.m. They will now enlarge the hold to get to the break in the eight-inch pipe and repair it.
The northbound lanes on SW 27 Avenue will be closed to between US1 and SW 28 Lane until repairs are complete.
You must log in to post a comment.