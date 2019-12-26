Comments
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A bike ridin’ bad guy robbed a bank in Miramar on Thursday.
It happened just after 10:30 a.m. at a Wells Fargo bank branch in the 12000 block of Miramar Parkway.
Witnesses said the armed robber, who had a black covering over his face, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. There were customers in the bank at the time of the robber.
The FBI said while the robber brandished the gun, there were no shots fired and there were no injuries. The amount of money taken has not been disclosed.
The robber fled the area on a bicycle.
