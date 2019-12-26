Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI has identified a man they said is responsible for two Miami-Dade bank robberies that occurred on the same day.
Investigators are seeking information about 39-year-old David Veras.
According to the FBI, Veras hit up two banks on Monday.
The first robbery took place at a Bank of America branch at 2655 NW 54th Street just before 3 p.m.
About 20 minutes later, a Chase Bank branch at 801 SW 27 Avenue was robbed.
In both cases, the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money and no one was injured.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Veras is urged to contact the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.