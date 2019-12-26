  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI has identified a man they said is responsible for two Miami-Dade bank robberies that occurred on the same day.

Investigators are seeking information about 39-year-old David Veras.

Man robbed Bank of America branch on Dec. 23rd. (Source: FBI)

According to the FBI, Veras hit up two banks on Monday.

The first robbery took place at a Bank of America branch at 2655 NW 54th Street just before 3 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, a Chase Bank branch at 801 SW 27 Avenue was robbed.

Man robs Chase Bank. (Source: FBI)

In both cases, the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money and no one was injured.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Veras is urged to contact the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Comments