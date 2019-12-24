MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday shopping rush is on. It’s Christmas Eve, which means if you are a “present procrastinator” the clock is ticking.

Luckily for all last minute shoppers, some South Florida malls and stores opened early.

At a Kohl’s store in the Palms of Town and Country Mall in Kendall, early risers took advantage of the calm before the last mad rush.

“Let me tell you, I was, I went to Costco yesterday and the shopping centers, it was crazy. It’s crazy, finding parking is ridiculous. I figured nobody is going to be up at this hour and it was perfect,” said Maria Bellando.

Aventura Mall, Coral Square Mall, The Falls, The Galleria Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Lakes Mall, and Sawgrass Mills all opened at 8 a.m.

The Dadeland Mall opened even earlier at 7 a.m.

The Dolphin Mall, the Shops at Merrick Park, and Westfield Broward Mall will open at 9 a.m. and the Bal Harbour Shops will open at 10 a.m.

Everything closes at six p.m. and remain closed on Christmas Day.