MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police Department detectives are asking for help in trying to find Corleone Parms.

The 16-year-old was last seen Saturday in the 17000 block of NW 67th Ave.

Detectives said he was driving a 2015 white, 4-door Nissan Sentra with Florida tag “KQW-L92.”

He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white Jordan sneakers.

Parms stands 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Police believe he could be in danger and in need of social services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

