MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in the backyard of a residence in southwest Miami-Dade.
It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at 26447 SW 139th Avenue.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted the body covered by a yellow tarp by a chainlink fence. Neighbors were being kept at a distance as investigators spoke with them about what they may have heard or seen.
Police confirmed that they are searching for a suspect who fled the scene.
