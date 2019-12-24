Filed Under:Christmas, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is here! That means plenty of businesses and agencies are shut down for the holiday.

Here’s a quick look at what is open and closed Christmas Day.

GOVERNMENT

  • Federal offices: Closed
  • State offices: Closed
  • Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed
  • Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
  • Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up
  • Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed

SCHOOLS

  • Miami-Dade public schools: Closed until Jan. 6
  • Broward public schools: Closed until Jan. 6

BUSINESS

  • Banks: Closed
  • Stock markets: Closed
  • Postal service: Closed, no deliveries

TRANSIT

  • Miami-Dade Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
  • Broward County Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
  • Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day
  • Brightline trains are running on a holiday schedule

SHOPPING

  • Malls: Closed
  • Starbucks: Hours vary by location
  • 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 365 days a year
  • Circle K: Open
  • CVS: Christmas hours are 8:00 am to 9:00 pm, not including locations inside of Target Stores.
  • Walgreens: Open
  • Wawa: Most open 365 days a year

PARKS

All Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas, with the exception of Everglades Holiday Park, will be closed on Christmas Day.

Comments