MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is here! That means plenty of businesses and agencies are shut down for the holiday.
Here’s a quick look at what is open and closed Christmas Day.
GOVERNMENT
- Federal offices: Closed
- State offices: Closed
- Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed
- Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
- Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up
- Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed
SCHOOLS
- Miami-Dade public schools: Closed until Jan. 6
- Broward public schools: Closed until Jan. 6
BUSINESS
- Banks: Closed
- Stock markets: Closed
- Postal service: Closed, no deliveries
TRANSIT
- Miami-Dade Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
- Broward County Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
- Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day
- Brightline trains are running on a holiday schedule
SHOPPING
- Malls: Closed
- Starbucks: Hours vary by location
- 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 365 days a year
- Circle K: Open
- CVS: Christmas hours are 8:00 am to 9:00 pm, not including locations inside of Target Stores.
- Walgreens: Open
- Wawa: Most open 365 days a year
PARKS
All Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas, with the exception of Everglades Holiday Park, will be closed on Christmas Day.
