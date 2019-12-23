FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Progress is being made in repairing two sewer mains and cleanup in the Hector Park area along Ponce de Leon Drive in Rio Vista.

Monday morning, divers were on-site continuing underwater repairs on a 48-inch sewer main in the Himmarshee Canal in the vicinity of SE 2nd Street and SE 9th Avenue.

The leak is not impacting properties on land and three aerators along the Himmarshee Canal are operating to improve water quality. The Himmarshee Canal from S Federal Highway to the New River remains under a precautionary advisory for recreational water-related activities. Swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing, or engaging in any water-related activities should be avoided.

As for the break in the 54-inch sewer pipe in Virginia Young Park, a contractor has finished assembling the 36-inch bypass pipe which runs from Hector Park over the SE 9 Avenue bridge to a point on the 54-inch pipe located just north of SE 9 Street.

The northern end of the 36-inch bypass line has been connected but Sunday night’s heavy rains overnight postponed further repair activities as crews began focusing on flood control. Additional pumps were brought in to maintain the pit around the break area and prevent spillage from flowing into the streets. Stormwater crews and vacuum trucks worked during the overnight hours to address street flooding from the heavy rain.

Operations to remove standing water in the areas of Virginia Young Park and Hector Park will continue throughout the day.

A contractor will be on-site Monday to conducting cleaning activities, pressure washing, and sludge removal in the areas around Virginia Young Park which remains closed while repair activities are taking place.

Roads in the immediate vicinity of Virginia Young Park are closed including SE 10 Street between SE 9th Avenue and Rio Vista Boulevard, as well as Rio Vista Boulevard between SE 9th Avenue and SE 9th Street.

Crews and vacuum trucks are on-site working to remove standing water from last night’s heavy rainfall on Ponce de Leon Drive and areas around Hector Park which remains closed to the public.