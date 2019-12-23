MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was taken into custody after Miami Beach police said he tried to kill a dog on busy Ocean Drive.
It happened Sunday. Witnesses told the police that they saw Louis Sepulveda, 51, choking a black Labrador with a leash. He also reportedly punched the dog in the head and smashed its head and neck with the tailgate of a truck.
According to the witnesses, Sepulveda was screaming that “the dog attacked him and he was going to kill the dog because he had it coming to him.”
Several bystanders took the dog from Sepulveda and then held him until officers arrived. He was arrested and charged with one count of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.
Sepulveda is being held on a $5,000 bond. The dog was taken to animal control to be checked out.
