MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several areas across South Florida had to deal with flooding from the overnight storms.
The area around Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport received more than 6 inches of rain since midnight forcing it to temporarily shut down. It has since re-opened and flights have resumed.
One of the worst spots in Hollywood was on Sheridan Street at NE 2nd Street which also got about six inches of rain. Reports of excessive street flooding were also reported in Hallandale Beach.
Tow truck drivers were busy overnight night pulling vehicles out of flooded roads after they stalled out and got stuck.
By daybreak, the worst of the rains had passed and streets began drying out.
Monday afternoon will remain overcast and few showers are possible.
You must log in to post a comment.