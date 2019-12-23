MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A motorcyclist was severely injured in an accident on the MacArthur Causeway early Monday morning.
Miami Beach police said the accident happened around 2 a.m. just past Palm Island, two SUV’s and the cyclist were involved.
The motorcyclist was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center and was listed in critical condition. One of the SUV drivers was also taken to Jackon Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the second SUV did not have any injuries.
Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that all of the vehicles were traveling westbound along the MacArthur Causeway when one of the SUV’s struck both the motorcycle and the other SUV. The driver of the SUV which struck the motorcycle and second SUV was the person who was taken to the hospital along with the motorcyclist.
The westbound MacArthur Causeway was closed for the accident investigation. It was re-opened at 10 a.m.
