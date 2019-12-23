  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rapper Lil Wayne could be in some legal trouble Monday night after federal agents searched his private jet for drugs, a senior law enforcement source has told CBS4.

The source said that federal agents, working on a tip, were waiting at Opa-locka Executive Airport for a private jet carrying the rapper and various associates of his.

Agents suspected drugs were on the plane, and when they met the aircraft they also discovered a firearm, the source added.

The occupants of the plane were held while a federal search warrant was obtained.

Stay with CBSMiami.com on this developing story.

