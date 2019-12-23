Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after two men were found dead Monday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade police said shortly after 8:30 a.m. they found a man dead next to a car at 184th Avenue and 202nd Street. They have not said how he died.
At around the same time, another man was found dead approximately 40 blocks away at 16101 SW 197th Avenue. Police say he had been shot.
While investigators have not released the name of either man, they are looking into whether the deaths are related.
