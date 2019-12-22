Comments
This week, we take you inside the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, where some special people are saving one of Florida’s most precious creatures.
Since 1986, the hospital has treated and released more than 1,500 endangered sea turtles, most of them injured because of human activity.
Rudabeh Shahbazi talked to them about the work they do and the latest research, technology and education that is helping them do it better.
GUEST: Bette Zirkelbach/Manager, The Turtle Hospital
