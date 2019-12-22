Comments
The war against hate crimes has gained new urgency in the past few years, and Florida is a major battleground.
The most recent statistics released by the state’s attorney general show that Florida had a 36 percent increase in hate crimes from the prior year. In South Florida alone, there were 76.
Hate crimes are particularly destructive, because violence and instilling fear in the target simply because of who they are, are the goals.
We focus on the problem and what is being done to combat it.
GUEST: David Barkey, Anti-Defamation League
