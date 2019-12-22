For high school seniors and their parents, this can be a very stressful time of year.

Aside from planning for life after high school, they are trying to figure out how to pay for it.

Right now, students are applying now for FAFSA, federal financial aid for college.

But here in South Florida, some students are afraid to apply because of their family’s immigration status.

For them, it could mean the difference between a higher education, or going straight to work.

We focus on what The Education Fund is doing to dispel the myths and encourage young people who need the aid to apply for it.

GUESTS: Mickael Charles/The Education Fund

Vicky Puentes/Advisor, College Assistance Program