MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 69-year-old father is behind bars after police said he shot and killed his son and daughter-in-law outside a northwest Miami-Dade home on Saturday night.

According to Miami-Dade police, units were called out at 11 p.m. to the 8900 Block of NW 187 to reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, a 49-year-old male and 52-year-old female were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

SWAT was then called out because police said the father had barricaded himself inside the home.

Detectives said they were able to piece together that the 69-year-old shot his son and daughter-in-law as they arrived home late at night.

However, investigators said the motive is currently unknown.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.