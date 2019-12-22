MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two Carnival cruise ships are set to return to their home ports after a crash that left six people hurt.

The Doral-based cruise line said the Carnival Glory crashed into the Carnival Legend, which was docked at a port in Mexico.

The crash damaged the dining room decks on the Glory.

Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. #FoxNews #RoyalCaribbean #CarnivalLegend #CarnivalGlory #OasisoftheSeas pic.twitter.com/5ITBCfz99L — Matthew Bruin (@BruinMatthew) December 20, 2019

The cruise line’s CEO is promising an investigation, but CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg said the ships’ captains may be in the clear.

“Suddenly, a 30 knot squall showed up at the most critical time of that particular maneuver and there was no way for that captain to recover,” he said.

The Glory is based in New Orleans.

It’s still not clear how long it’ll take to fix the damage, but carnival said both ship are sea worthy and no cruises will be cancelled.